BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

BGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 139,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,748. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

