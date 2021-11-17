BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

