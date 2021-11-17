BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the October 14th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MQT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.