Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $351,913.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.99 or 0.07095631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.59 or 0.99988034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.