Blocery Price Tops $0.0380 on Exchanges (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $1.24 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

