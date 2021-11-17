Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,615 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 2,406,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

