Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Update

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the October 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BSGA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $931,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,085,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

