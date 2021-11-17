Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 55.7% in October

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,638,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLSP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,045,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,092,422. Blue Sphere has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

