Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

