Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. Blue Star Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.