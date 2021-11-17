Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $3,435,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BPMC traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

