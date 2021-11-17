BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$7.00” Price Target for NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) received a C$7.00 price target from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.