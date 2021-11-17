BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the October 14th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 105,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

