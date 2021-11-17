Bob’s Repair Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $6,731.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

