BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $8.89 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $338,339.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00222337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010735 BTC.

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

