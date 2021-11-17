Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $15.97 million and $3.44 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

