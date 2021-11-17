Boon Sim Buys 25,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 2,003,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01.

ORGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

