BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $878.89 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $104.74 million and $66,065.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $878.89 or 0.01458643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00220557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

