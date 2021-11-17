Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00.

EPAM traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $665.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,914. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.