Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00.
EPAM traded down $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $665.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,914. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40.
EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
