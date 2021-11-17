Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in October

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 14th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:BORUF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

