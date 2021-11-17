Boson Protocol Trading 44% Higher This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006469 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $230.42 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00312733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009610 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

