Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.