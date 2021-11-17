Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,675,246 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

