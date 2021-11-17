BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.67

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4063624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BowX Acquisition by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.