Bradley John Nattrass Sells 15,000 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00.

Shares of UGRO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,705. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in urban-gro in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

