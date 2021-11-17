BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 14th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BRCHF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.38. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.23 and a 12 month high of 0.66.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

