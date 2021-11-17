BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st.
BrainsWay stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 52,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
