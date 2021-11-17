BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 52,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

