Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €79.84 ($93.93) and last traded at €80.44 ($94.64). Approximately 356,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.82 ($95.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

