Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 95.3% in October

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.5 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $$96.60 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $102.27.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

