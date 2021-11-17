Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Hits $0.0028

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $1,475.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

