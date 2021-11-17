Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 193822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 3,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

