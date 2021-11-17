Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray Purchases 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 248,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 42.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 22.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1,201.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

