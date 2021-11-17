British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTLCY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

