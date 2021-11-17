Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTVCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Britvic has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

BTVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

