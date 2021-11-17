Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $569.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.81 and a 200-day moving average of $486.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.35 and a 1-year high of $569.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.