Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.52%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

