Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.