Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce sales of $255.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $962.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marten Transport by 129.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

