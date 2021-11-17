Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

