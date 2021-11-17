Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $409.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.54 million and the highest is $417.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

