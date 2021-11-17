Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce $32.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $32.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $61.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $58.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

CTIC stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

