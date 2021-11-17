Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $943.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.00 million and the highest is $948.40 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,603,000 after acquiring an additional 197,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

