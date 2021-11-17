Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.55. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LTC Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LTC Properties by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,693. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

