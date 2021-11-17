Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

ORA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 275,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,773. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

