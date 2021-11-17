Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $110.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.70 million and the highest is $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

