Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.45.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.