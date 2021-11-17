Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.