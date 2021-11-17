Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Shares of Brother Industries stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. Brother Industries has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.