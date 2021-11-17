Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.78

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and traded as low as $36.34. Brother Industries shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 366 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

