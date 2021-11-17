BSCView Reaches Market Capitalization of $254,896.12 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $254,896.12 and approximately $21,204.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.18 or 0.99607972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.33 or 0.06976228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.