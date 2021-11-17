Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

